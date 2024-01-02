Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Short Interest Up 14.7% in December

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the November 30th total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alcoa Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alcoa stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.00. 3,295,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,404,906. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $57.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.01). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 26,012,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $882,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,986,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 4,737.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,578,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $318,670,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,592,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter valued at about $39,557,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.17.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

