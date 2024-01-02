Allegro MicroSystems Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 12,190 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 452% compared to the average daily volume of 2,207 put options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALGM. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.00. 406,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.81. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $275.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 24.25%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

