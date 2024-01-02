Alliant Energy’s (LNT) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $50.00. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LNT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.00. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 16.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

