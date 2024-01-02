Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,634 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ally Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,364,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,930,000 after purchasing an additional 299,523 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $35.07. 1,176,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.58 and a 1-year high of $35.78.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

