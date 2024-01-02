Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Down 17.7% in December

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 105,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.
Alpha Teknova Stock Up 0.3 %
TKNO stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 6.13. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.
About Alpha Teknova
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Teknova
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- ConAgra is still a value investor’s dream
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 2 gene-editing stocks reshaping hereditary disease treatments
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 4 reasons to buy Dutch Bros stock over Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.