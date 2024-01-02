Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Short Interest Down 17.7% in December

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 105,500 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKNO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 825.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 27.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Teknova during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova Stock Up 0.3 %

TKNO stock opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 6.13. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.60.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 107.38% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.