AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Up to $8.76

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.76, but opened at $8.98. AlTi Global shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 379 shares trading hands.

AlTi Global Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Analysts anticipate that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 31,304 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of AlTi Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 295.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

