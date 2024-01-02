Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.
