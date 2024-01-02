Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Performance

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.33 million. On average, analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

