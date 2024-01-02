Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.16

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$18.16 and last traded at C$18.38, with a volume of 41813 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.44.

ALS has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Altius Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.69.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$863.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.25 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.4275246 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

