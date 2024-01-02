Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE:MO traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.55. 6,610,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,935,099. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.43%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

