Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) is Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Maple Brown Abbott Ltd reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,351,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,960 shares during the quarter. Ameren accounts for approximately 11.6% of Maple Brown Abbott Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd owned about 0.51% of Ameren worth $101,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.7% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.99.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.