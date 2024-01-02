American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,918 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAL. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 120,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 120,700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 114,194 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the third quarter valued at $138,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL opened at $13.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 339,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

