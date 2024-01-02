American Eagle Outfitters Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 28,809 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 275% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,682 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AEO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 0.3 %

AEO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,680. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.36.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.04%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

