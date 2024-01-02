American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.82.
American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
