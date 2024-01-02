American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $56.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.82.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.77. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $266.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 48.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,023,000 after purchasing an additional 230,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 15.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 422.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,981,000 after acquiring an additional 403,522 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5,296.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,669,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

