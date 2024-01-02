American Express (NYSE:AXP) Hits New 52-Week High at $188.74

American Express (NYSE:AXP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $188.74 and last traded at $187.99, with a volume of 1168476 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $187.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.39.

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average of $163.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $136.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Express

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $1,432,000. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 25,299 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 9.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

