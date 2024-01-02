American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2024

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.