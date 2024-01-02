American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $41.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $34.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMH. UBS Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.36.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.78 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

