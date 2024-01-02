American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 3.3%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.45. 377,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 395,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$311.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.96.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

