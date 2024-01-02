American Lithium (CVE:LI) Shares Down 3.3%

American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.43 and last traded at C$1.45. 377,195 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 395,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bankshares dropped their target price on American Lithium from C$7.10 to C$4.60 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.
American Lithium Stock Down 3.3 %
American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Lithium Corp. will post -0.0691633 EPS for the current year.
American Lithium Company Profile
American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Lithium
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.