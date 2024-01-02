American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Up 0.8 %

AMT stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $217.66. 620,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.69. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

