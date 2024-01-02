Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.33

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.80.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.82% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $620.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 935.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,220,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after buying an additional 3,813,489 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,013,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,402,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $8,064,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,830,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,504,000 after buying an additional 1,255,477 shares in the last quarter. 31.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.