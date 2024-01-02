Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $82,000. United Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $213.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Analog Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $198.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

