Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 1,114.33

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,114.33 ($14.19).
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,170 ($14.90) to GBX 1,220 ($15.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.
In other BAE Systems news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,940 ($26,664.97). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,028 shares of company stock worth $2,124,618. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
