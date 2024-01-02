Analysts Set BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Target Price at GBX 1,114.33

Shares of BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,114.33 ($14.19).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,170 ($14.90) to GBX 1,220 ($15.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

LON BA opened at GBX 1,110.50 ($14.14) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,072.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,015.49. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 820.40 ($10.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,129 ($14.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,791.13, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38.

In other BAE Systems news, insider Angus Cockburn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.33) per share, for a total transaction of £20,940 ($26,664.97). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,028 shares of company stock worth $2,124,618. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

