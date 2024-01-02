Analysts Set Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) PT at $267.80

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $275.13.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Shares of KRTX opened at $316.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.52 and its 200 day moving average is $195.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.22. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $318.75.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.42). Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $2,023,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,315,675.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,779,150. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 87.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

