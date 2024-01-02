Analysts Set World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC) Price Target at $25.33

World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the three research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on World Kinect in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

World Kinect Stock Down 0.3 %

World Kinect stock opened at $22.78 on Tuesday. World Kinect has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $30.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. World Kinect had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that World Kinect will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of World Kinect

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in World Kinect by 1,982.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in World Kinect by 154.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 382.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in World Kinect by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in World Kinect by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Company Profile

World Kinect Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

