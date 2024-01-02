AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY) Shares Down 10%

Shares of AnalytixInsight Inc. (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) traded down 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 185,630 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 104,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

AnalytixInsight Trading Down 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get AnalytixInsight alerts:

AnalytixInsight (CVE:ALY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter.

AnalytixInsight Company Profile

AnalytixInsight Inc operates as a data analytics and enterprise software solutions provider to worldwide institutions across various industries. It develops and markets cloud-based platforms, providing financial content, stock trading, and research solutions for banks, brokers, and investors in the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AnalytixInsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnalytixInsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.