Analyzing Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) & DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) and DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Vox Royalty and DRDGOLD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81% DRDGOLD N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vox Royalty and DRDGOLD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vox Royalty $8.51 million 12.04 $330,000.00 N/A N/A DRDGOLD $309.85 million 2.22 $72.27 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

DRDGOLD has higher revenue and earnings than Vox Royalty.

Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DRDGOLD has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DRDGOLD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Vox Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DRDGOLD pays an annual dividend of $0.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Vox Royalty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vox Royalty and DRDGOLD, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00 DRDGOLD 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vox Royalty currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.63%. DRDGOLD has a consensus price target of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given DRDGOLD’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DRDGOLD is more favorable than Vox Royalty.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats DRDGOLD on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. DRDGOLD Limited is a subsidiary of Sibanye Gold Limited.

