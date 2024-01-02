Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,651 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 2.8% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,173,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,750. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $165.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

