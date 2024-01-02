AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Shares Sold by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AppLovin by 85,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.69. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock valued at $51,027,923. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.