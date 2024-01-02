Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,518 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 113,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 81,527 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $75.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.19 and a one year high of $75.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

