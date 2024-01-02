Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEMG. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $481,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 271.5% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 325,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 458,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,822,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IEMG opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.03.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.