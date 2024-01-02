Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 108.5% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 53.4% in the third quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 87.1% in the third quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $303.17 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $305.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $287.81 and a 200 day moving average of $279.26. The company has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

