Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.91 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 336,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,085 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.14. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

