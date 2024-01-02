Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial accounts for about 0.4% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Price Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

