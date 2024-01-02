Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 41,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

