Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 418 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDEV. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,985.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,690.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 8,800.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.22. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

