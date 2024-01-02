Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 899 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.56. The stock has a market cap of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

