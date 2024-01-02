ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

