ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Buffett’s buy into Sirius XM’s short interest, a new sudden rally
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is the Apple Watch ban the tipping point?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.