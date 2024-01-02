Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 4.8%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.12 and last traded at $33.05. 95,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 430,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.53.

ARCT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $896.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.57.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.79) by $1.18. Arcturus Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $45.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $93,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,349,666.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85,285.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,829,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,715,910,000 after acquiring an additional 59,759,419 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,761,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,421,000 after acquiring an additional 66,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,137,000 after purchasing an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after purchasing an additional 143,162 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

