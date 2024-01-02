Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 133.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Jonestrading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,235,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,994,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.23% and a negative return on equity of 224.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Viii L. Frazier acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,764,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,910,580. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

