Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Shares Gap Up to $14.09

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.09, but opened at $14.43. Ardmore Shipping shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 147,386 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $612.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.45.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Ardmore Shipping’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 715,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 494.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 559,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after buying an additional 318,770 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

