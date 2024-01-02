Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $36.00

Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 36 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.41), with a volume of 26534997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.37).
The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,380.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £171.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.12 and a beta of 2.44.
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
