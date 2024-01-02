Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 28.6% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 36.7% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Arista Networks by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 52,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total transaction of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,316.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares in the company, valued at $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.46, for a total value of $3,929,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,316.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,290 shares of company stock valued at $49,380,030. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ANET traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.58. 496,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.68. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.57 and a 12-month high of $240.68. The firm has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

