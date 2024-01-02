Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 31,024 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 6,517.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,024 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 13.0% in the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,416,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,134,766. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $147.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200-day moving average is $94.37.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

