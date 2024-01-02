Arlington Partners LLC Acquires 998 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 154,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 127,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.08. 3,339,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,059,473. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.15. The firm has a market cap of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.59.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

