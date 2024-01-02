Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in FOX by 30.1% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 143,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in FOX by 47.0% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in FOX by 42.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. 372,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,731. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.20 and a 1-year high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

