Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $86.77. 333,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,518. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.92.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OMC

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.