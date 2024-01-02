Arlington Partners LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics accounts for about 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 411.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 153.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $7,913,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $259.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,914. The company has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 7.97%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

