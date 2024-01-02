Arlington Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2,230.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 1.3% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in AON during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $318.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.22. 285,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,262,957. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $280.89 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.78.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

