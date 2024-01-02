Arlington Partners LLC Invests $2.86 Million in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,000. RB Global comprises 1.2% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares raised their target price on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RB Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,397.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,515.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,008. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 79.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

