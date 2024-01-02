Arlington Partners LLC Invests $461,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.38. 22,458,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,630,160. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.39 and a 200 day moving average of $183.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $205.49.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
