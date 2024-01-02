Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 28,339 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 79.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,339 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 2.4% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 56.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $91.40. 3,759,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,073,359. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $91.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

