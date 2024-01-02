Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.71. The stock had a trading volume of 729,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,335. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average of $114.29. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $136.69. The company has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,593 shares in the company, valued at $878,385.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,753,653 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

